PARIS, April 12 French President Nicolas Sarkozy
weighed in on PSA Peugeot Citroen's industrial woes on
Thursday, calling for a meeting with Chief Executive Philippe
Varin and promising talks with unions and management over a
threatened car plant.
The announcement came after unions organised a protest
outside Sarkozy's campaign headquarters, 10 days before the
start of presidential elections that Sarkozy is on course to
lose to Socialist challenger Francois Hollande, according to
opinion polls.
"I promised to get an agreement from Peugeot's management on
a three-way meeting next week with Peugeot, its unions and the
government," Sarkozy said after meeting leaders of the protest
delegation.
"I will see the Peugeot CEO in coming days and of course
keep my pledge to do everything possible to save the Aulnay
site."
The Elysee Palace later said that a meeting had not yet been
fixed but that "contact" would be made with Varin. It added that
it was not clear whether the President himself or his advisor
Xavier Musca would be speaking with Varin.
Peugeot unions led by the left wing CGT are maintaining
pressure on management and Sarkozy's centre-right government
over the Aulnay plant north of Paris, which was earmarked for
closure in an internal company document leaked last June. The
factory produces the Citroen C3 subcompact and employs 3,500
workers.
The document outlined detailed plans to shutter the plant
and sell the site but cautioned that the closure could not be
announced until after this year's elections. The presidential
balloting takes place in two rounds on April 22 and May 6,
followed by parliamentary elections in June.
CEO Varin has denied that any decision had been taken, while
acknowledging that the plant's future is in doubt beyond 2014.
The Sarkozy-Varin meeting is scheduled for Saturday, union
officials said after their session with the French president. A
Peugeot spokesman declined to comment.
"We all know that management is waiting until after the
presidential and legislative elections to announce the closure,"
CGT union representative Jean-Pierre Mercier said before the
meeting with Sarkozy.
Paris-based Peugeot confirmed last week that it was ready to
hand over more of the Aulnay site to industrial or real-estate
investors as production dwindles.
The car maker is seeking tenants for 17,000 square metres
(183,000 square feet) of the site in addition to the 23,000
square metres already leased, a company spokesman said, after
the government pledged aid for any new investors along with
renewed assurances that C3 production would be maintained until
2014.
