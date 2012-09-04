PARIS, Sept 4 French workers returned on Tuesday
to the PSA Peugeot Citroen car plant earmarked for
closure in Aulnay-sous-Bois, as unions scheduled a vote next
week on possible industrial action.
Peugeot, which is shedding more than 10,000 domestic jobs as
it struggles to halt mounting losses, said work resumed "without
incident" at the factory north of Paris as staff returned from
the summer break.
The Peugeot workforce's reaction to plans to shut the Aulnay
plant, shrink another and eliminate thousands more positions
across France will be closely watched by a European carmaking
industry which is struggling with overcapacity.
Workers at Aulnay will hold a general meeting on Sept. 11 to
decide on possible action in response to the July 12 closure
announcement, CGT union official Jean-Pierre Mercier said.
"It's always difficult to organise action on the first day
back," Mercier said. "You have to wait for the crews to be back
in place."
The left-wing CGT, France's biggest industrial union and the
most powerful at Paris-based Peugeot, has called for protests at
the Paris auto show, Europe's biggest car industry gathering of
the year, which opens later this month.
Aulnay, which employs some 3,000 workers, is slated for
closure in 2014. Half its current workforce will be transferred
to the Poissy plant west of Paris under current plans.
For the remainder, Peugeot has pledged to identify investors
to create new industrial jobs on the Aulnay site, emphasising
its proximity and transport links to central Paris and Roissy
Charles de Gaulle airport.
