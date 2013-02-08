Gunfire, explosions heard outside Resorts World Manila - CNN Philippines on Twitter
LONDON, June 1 Gunfire and explosions have been heard outside the Resorts World hotel in Manila, CNN Philippines reported on its Twitter feed.
PARIS Feb 8 PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN : * Shares traded in Frankfurt down 3.6 percent early * Peugeot announced writedowns overnight
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.