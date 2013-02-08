UPDATE 2-Dairy Saputo shares sink after profit disappoints
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.
PARIS Feb 8 PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN : * Shares fall 1.2 percent after writedown
June 1 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit, driving its shares down 8 percent on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.