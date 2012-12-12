Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
PARIS Dec 12 PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN : * Opens up 4.9 percent after news from unions that the car maker will eliminate an additional 1,500 French jobs by 2014, on top of the previously announced 8,000 layoffs
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.