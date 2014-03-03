BRIEF-HotLand to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker Peugeot PSA would not consider selling its 51.7 percent holding in parts supplier Faurecia as part of its profitability plan, new Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Monday.
He did not rule out a sale, but asked why such a sale would not be part of an asset sale programme to improve profitability, he said. "Because that's cash, not profitability. There's a big difference between putting cash in the bank and generating profit."
Peugeot is preparing to sell 14 percent stakes to Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group and the French state in a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) share issue.
Tavares, a former head of operations at Peugeot's rival Renault, was speaking to a press panel organised by French trade publication 7pm Auto in collaboration with Reuters, his first full interview since taking operational charge at Peugeot last month. Boss says will not sell faurecia as part of plan to improve profitability (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Brian Love)
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop
COPENHAGEN, April 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 7.4 points in April from 6.2 points in March, the statistics office said on Thursday. April 2017 Poll March 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 7.4 6.8 6.2 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondent