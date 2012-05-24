PARIS May 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen
unveiled a new sedan for emerging markets and said other
pared-down models would follow, as the struggling French
automaker seeks to reduce dependence on flagging Western
European demand.
Through statements and photos published on Thursday, the
company offered a glimpse of a compact Peugeot 301 car to be
built in Vigo, Spain, and introduced later this year, starting
in Turkey.
The new car "illustrates the internationalisation of the
brand", Peugeot said, predicting that it would become one of its
global bestsellers.
Peugeot, which swung to an automotive operating loss in 2011
as demand crumbled in its core European markets, is seeking to
raise the share of deliveries outside the region to 50 percent
in 2015 from 42 percent last year.
Priced between the existing 208 subcompact and 308 compact
hatchback, according to the company, the new Peugeot stops short
of the low-cost approach behind Renault's larger - and
cheaper - Dacia Lodgy minivan.
"The problem is that there's still too much cost
internalised in these Peugeot vehicles," said London-based UBS
analyst Philippe Houchois.
Whereas no-frills Renaults, starting with the Logan sedan in
2004, were designed from scratch with half the number of
components typical for their size, the 301 shares its underlying
platform with mainstream models.
"It's good but not a game-changer," said Houchois, who has a
"buy" rating on Peugeot shares. "Peugeot is doing low-cost the
old way for lack of investment and time."
Peugeot Chief Executive Philippe Varin has repeatedly vowed
not to follow his domestic rival's example by marketing low-cost
vehicles under the automaker's main brands.
Renault's entry-level range, built in Romania and Morocco,
is sold under the Dacia brand in Europe but carries the Renault
badge elsewhere. Introduced last month, the Lodgy starts at
10,000 euros ($12,600).
Unlike Renault, Peugeot has no plans to sell its low-cost
models in Western Europe, a company spokesman said. "But we
don't completely rule it out if they're a big success."
The Peugeot 301 will get its first public showing at the
Paris motor show in September, two months before it goes on
sale.
Two Citroen models will follow as the automaker strives to
increase its share of growth markets in central and eastern
Europe, the Mediterranean basin and former Soviet states
including Russia, the company said.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)