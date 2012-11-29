BEIJING Nov 29 China Changan Automobile Group,
the parent of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co, is
selling its stake in a 50-50 car venture with PSA Peugeot
Citroen for 2 billion yuan ($321.17 million), a
property exchange said on Thursday.
Chongqing United Asset and Equity Exchange said in a
statement posted on its website that Changan Auto was selling
its stake via a public auction.
PSA Peugeot has another car venture in China with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co.
Changan also makes cars in partnership with Ford Motor
and Mazda Motor
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in
SHANGHAI)