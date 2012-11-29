BEIJING Nov 29 China Changan Automobile Group, the parent of Chongqing Changan Automobile Co, is selling its stake in a 50-50 car venture with PSA Peugeot Citroen for 2 billion yuan ($321.17 million), a property exchange said on Thursday.

Chongqing United Asset and Equity Exchange said in a statement posted on its website that Changan Auto was selling its stake via a public auction.

PSA Peugeot has another car venture in China with Dongfeng Motor Group Co.

Changan also makes cars in partnership with Ford Motor and Mazda Motor

($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)