SHANGHAI Feb 14 Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen
Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture between PSA Peugeot Citroen
and China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd,
will recall 9,285 cars due to contaminated brake fluid, China's
quality watchdog said on Friday.
The venture, based in Wuhan in central China, will recall
Citroen and Peugeot-branded cars produced between Aug. 12 and
Sept. 13 because the contaminated fluid in those vehicles poses
potential risks, China's General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on
its website.
A spokesman of Dongfeng Peugeot said the contamination
occurred during the production stage.
PSA Peugeot Citroen has reached an outline deal with
Dongfeng to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.47 billion) in fresh
capital and deepen cooperation with the Chinese carmaker,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
