BEIJING May 16 Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen
Automobile Co Ltd, a joint venture between PSA Peugeot Citroen
and China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd,
will recall 162,913 cars due to defective valves that could
potentially lead to fuel leaks, China's quality watchdog said on
Friday.
The venture will recall Citroen and Peugeot-branded cars
produced between Jan.1 and Sept.30, 2011 because of "a small
number of substandard multifunctional valves", China's General
Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine
said in a statement on its website.
The company will replace the valves and relevant components
free of charge, according to the statement.
