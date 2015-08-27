(Recasts with model launch plans, adds quotes, detail and background throughout)

By Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost

PARIS Aug 27 French carmaker Citroen is preparing a series of model launches, brand chief Linda Jackson told Reuters, in a bid to reverse a sales slump that threatens to hamper parent Peugeot's recovery from near bankruptcy.

Citroen is determined to increase China sales despite slowing demand, Jackson said, while lining up three vehicle launches over the next two years.

"Those new models will be volume models," she said in an interview late on Wednesday at Citroen's Paris headquarters. "I'm not doing a niche strategy."

With sales down sharply, Citroen is a blot on Peugeot's otherwise stellar rebound. Profit surged back in the first half, a year after Carlos Tavares took over as chief executive.

Sales of Peugeot models rose 3.9 percent in January through June, but Citroen's tumbled 2.7 percent in the same period, and by 14 percent year-on-year in July.

The rout has deepened the soul-searching at a brand more famous for risk-taking than clear positioning. Few carmakers have fielded models as eccentrically different as the stately DS and spartan 2CV, which coexisted between 1955 and 1975.

Citroen has spent much of the past decade pushing upmarket with models such as the C5 sedan and DS range. But last year the DS was spun off as a separate brand and a C5 replacement was ruled out. The larger C6 was canned in 2012.

In its hardest challenge yet, Citroen must carve itself a place in the mass market, requiring a sales success from every model in a lineup reduced by half.

"We're in the mainstream and it's getting very busy," Jackson said. "We need to have something that stands out."

Jackson has embraced a quirky aesthetic embodied by the C4 Cactus, sporting exterior plastic panels.

Next year's update to the C3 mini may follow suit.

A model nomenclature review is underway, she said, and may result in a decision to drop the "C" numbers in favour of names.

September's Frankfurt motor show will feature a "concept" car derived from the 1968 Méhari, a plastic-bodied dune buggy. Far more likely in terms of a production model, Jackson has acknowledged, is a compact SUV based on the C4 Aircross shown in Shanghai last year.

Much could hang on China, where Jackson hopes to achieve a "slight increase" to 330,000 deliveries this year, despite weakening demand being compounded by the stock market crash.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen in China, given the last couple of days," she said. "We're hoping it settles down." (Editing by David Holmes)