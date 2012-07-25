Macy's warns on gross margin outlook, shares tumble
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
LONDON, July 25 (IFR) - Fitch ratings agency downgraded Peugeot SA to BB from BB+ on Wednesday citing the rating agency's revised expectations for revenue, profitability and underlying cash generation, following the group's first half results and revised guidance.
Earlier on Wednesday Europe's second-largest car maker posted a EUR662m first-half loss in its auto division, dragging its group bottom line into the red - a risk it had warned of earlier this month when announcing 8,000 French job cuts and a plant closure.
Fitch previously commented that a negative rating action could stem from a sharper-than-expected fall in global sales in 2012, leading to negative operating margins and weaker financial metrics.
The five-year CDS on Peugeot has widened by 29% since the start of the year, and now stands at 790bp, some 4.4% tighter on the day. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)
CHICAGO, June 6 Macy's Inc could report a full-year gross margin below the department store chain's forecast in February, Chief Financial Officer Karen Hoguet said on Tuesday.
DETROIT/NEW YORK, June 6 General Motors Co shareholders on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals by hedge fund Greenlight Capital to restructure the company's stock and reshape its board, backing Chief Executive Mary Barra's efforts to rev up the company's stalled share price.