* First major test for Hollande and new left-wing government
* Union leader says will "wage war"
* Minister says carmaker's plans not acceptable
* Hollande lets government spearhead initial response
By Brian Love and Nicholas Vinocur
AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS, France, July 12 France's
left-wing government faced its first serious industrial crisis
as trade unions vowed to "wage war" over the announcement on
Thursday that PSA Peugeot Citroen will axe 8,000 jobs and shut
the first car factory in 20 years.
The news, broadcast to angry workers over loudspeakers at
the doomed plant in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a depressed northeastern
Paris suburb, came two months after Socialist President Francois
Hollande won power pledging to reverse industrial decline.
As distraught staff downed tools, Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault promised the government would present plans to support
the flagging car sector by July 25 and ensure that Peugeot
delivered on promises to help axed staff find work.
Everyone concerned would be summoned to talks with Arnaud
Montebourg, the Minister for Industrial Renewal, whose ambitious
title looks increasingly threadbare amid a wave of layoffs by
companies hurt by Europe's economic slowdown.
"We cannot accept PSA's plans as they stand," Montebourg
told parliament. "We are asking PSA to examine in good faith any
options there may be other than what it has in store for its
factories in France, their workers and their families."
With unemployment at its highest since 1999 and the economy
stagnating, the new government has vowed to create 150,000
state-aided jobs over five years and ramp up the cost to
companies of laying off workers, without saying how.
Peugeot's announcement highlighted how hard it will be to
make good on Hollande's promise to fight excessive redundancy
programmes in an economic downturn. Unlike rival Renault
, PSA does not have the state as a shareholder.
Union leaders at Aulnay, where 3,000 jobs will be lost,
raised the stakes when PSA Chief Executive Philippe Varin
finally confirmed what had long been an open secret.
"Varin wants to wage war against us. Well, we are going to
wage war on him," Jean-Pierre Mercier, local leader of the
hardline CGT labour union, declared outside the gates of the
sprawling factory. "We won't sell our skin cheaply."
CREDIBILITY TEST
His defiant tone echoed protests by steelworkers in eastern
France whose high-tech plant has been idled by ArcelorMittal
on similar grounds to those of the carmaker, flagging
demand.
The plight of workers at the Florange steel mill dogged
former president Nicolas Sarkozy's unsuccessful re-election bid,
playing into the hands of Hollande, his Socialist challenger.
The new president can blame his predecessor over Peugeot -
Labour Minister Michel Sapin accused Sarkozy of having told the
company's chief executive to keep the closure plan under wraps
until after the April-May presidential election.
But the shutdown will test the credibility of Hollande's
campaign promise to restore France's industrial fabric after
years of neglect.
The country has lost 763,000 industrial jobs in the last 10
years with 355,000 shed in Sarkozy's five years -- figures
Hollande rarely omits from speeches about industrial policy.
The president left his prime minister to lead the government
response to the Peugeot plan, although his office said Hollande
was "extremely concerned" and had urged ministers to do
everything to limit the social damage.
The last time France had a Socialist-led government, then
Prime Minister Lionel Jospin got into deep water for saying
there was little the state could do about Renault's plans to
close a factory at Vilvoorde in Belgium.
That comment returned to haunt Jospin when dissident
candidates split the left-wing vote in the 2002 presidential
election and prevented him reaching the runoff, ending his
political career.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Daniel Flynn;
Editing by Paul Taylor)