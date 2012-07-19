(Adds upcoming ministerial meeting, detail, background)

PARIS, July 19 Government criticism of PSA Peugeot Citroen's planned cutbacks have weakened the French automaker and even left it vulnerable to hostile takeover bids, Chairman Thierry Peugeot said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"We're prepared to accept criticism, but there are limits," Thierry Peugeot told the French daily, responding to suggestions by government figures including President Francois Hollande that the company had lied about its plans.

"The attacks that the company has suffered have an immediate effect on (investor) perceptions," he was quoted as saying, referring to Peugeot's share price decline following the July 12 announcement of 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure.

Asked whether he feared a hostile takeover attempt, the chairman added: "Everything is possible, so we have to act."

The shares fell 18 percent in four days of trading amid mounting criticism of the restructuring plan, before recovering some of their losses on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Peugeot family's FFP holding controls the automaker through a 25.4 percent stake commanding 38.1 percent of voting rights.

Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg had also criticised the company's decision to pay out dividends last year on 2010 earnings, saying that family members had "a number of things to explain to us".

Montebourg is scheduled to meet Thierry Peugeot on July 26, according to French government sources.