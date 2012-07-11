* Strikes deal with Fiat to end Sevelnord venture
* CEO Varin seen announcing job cuts, Aulnay closure
* Peugeot faring worse than other carmakers
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 11 PSA Peugeot Citroen
struck a tentative deal with Fiat to end their Sevelnord
delivery-truck venture, part of broader restructuring moves to
be outlined to the French automaker's unions on Thursday as it
tackles mounting losses.
Italy's Fiat will sell its half of the plant in
northern France to Peugeot by the end of 2012 but keep a share
of its production for another four years, under the draft
agreement between the companies.
The move - backed by demands for wage concessions and more
flexibility from workers - was announced as Peugeot Chief
Executive Philippe Varin prepared to brief the company's works
council on new cuts expected to include thousands of job losses
and the closure of its Aulnay plant near Paris.
"It won't come as any surprise when they announce the end of
production at Aulnay," said Christian Lafaye, an official with
the Force Ouvriere union.
"But the cuts are likely to be felt much more widely - every
site will be affected."
Peugeot is faring worse than other carmakers with its
brands' heavy exposure to southern European countries badly hit
by the region's debt crisis, as well as their shrinking share of
markets including France. Domestic competitor Renault
has been supported in Europe by its low-cost Dacia marque, while
Germany's Volkswagen boasts strong demand in China
and a resilient home market.
Peugeot, said last week first-half global sales of light
vehicles dropped 13 percent to 1.62 million. This contrasts with
a more modest 3.3 percent sales decline reported by Renault on
Wednesday and a 10 percent gain in first-half deliveries of the
VW brand revealed earlier this week.
The Paris-based company's core auto division swung to a loss
last year and has deteriorated since, with losses expected to
reach 500 million euros ($612.47 million) this year, according
to consensus estimates cited by Credit Suisse.
The Paris-based automaker is already pursuing 6,000 job cuts
as part of a 1 billion euro savings programme and is likely to
raise the objective to as many as 10,000 positions, unions fear.
Aulnay alone employs some 3,300 workers to assemble Citroen's C3
subcompact.
Peugeot declined to comment on its restructuring plans ahead
of the meeting with staff representatives.
Shares in Peugeot have plunged 32 percent this year, wiping
1.2 billion euros off its market value. General Motors
bought a 7 percent Peugeot stake in March as part of a
far-reaching alliance plan announced the previous month.
Peugeot executives had already outlined plans to close
Aulnay in a document leaked to unions in June 2011 - while
warning that an announcement would be impossible before French
elections which ended last month.
"The closure of Aulnay is more than priced-in - we've been
waiting for it for over a year now," said London-based UBS
analyst Philippe Houchois. "If that's all they do, the stock
goes down."
Workers at Sevelnord, which assembles the Peugeot Expert,
Citroen Jumpy and Fiat Scudo commercial vans, were asked in May
to agree to a pay freeze, hundreds of job cuts and other
concessions or face possible closure.
As the clouds gather, Peugeot must tread carefully to
reassure France's new Socialist President Francois Hollande that
it is doing all it can to minimise job losses.
Labour Minister Michel Sapin said that Peugeot's
announcement on Thursday would just be the start of a long
negotiating process with unions and the government.
"They will have to move position, to evolve, based on
negotiations with social partners," he told BFM-TV.
Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, meanwhile, promised the
government stood ready to help save jobs.
"Tomorrow, PSA will announce decisions which are not happy
ones. It will be a shock for the nation," he told a conference.
"The company needs to be defended and its employees supported at
this difficult time. Tomorrow, based on Peugeot's announcement
... the government will take a constructive position so the
nation can solve this auto problem."
Investors are also wary of the government's response to the
imminent restructuring.
Ministers should "let Peugeot shut down (production) in
peace if they need to, in exchange for investment commitments to
make other sites sustainable," UBS's Houchois said.