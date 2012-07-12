* Peugeot to close plant at Aulnay near Paris
* First car plant to close in 20 years is political
challenge
* Car maker also to cut 1,400 jobs at Rennes plant
* CEO rules out seeking state aid
* Opel/Vauxhall CEO steps down
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, July 12 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen announced 8,000 job cuts and a plant closure
as it struggles with mounting losses, actions that could spark
more restructuring and political tension in Europe.
The Aulnay plant near Paris, which employs more than 3,000
workers to build the Citroen C3 subcompact, will end production
in 2014 as Peugeot reorganizes its under-used domestic capacity,
the company said on Thursday.
Aulnay will become the first French car plant to close in
two decades, challenging new Socialist President Francois
Hollande's pledge to revive domestic industrial production.
"I know how serious these measures are for the people
concerned, and for our entire company," Chief Executive Philippe
Varin told reporters.
"But a company can't preserve jobs when it's burning 200
million euros (US$245 million) a month in cash," he said.
"Prevaricating would have put the group in great danger."
While General Motors Co and Chrysler emerged lean and
profitable from the global economic crisis after closing some
plants as a condition for U.S. bailouts, European governments
have made the opposite demand.
Their insistence that automakers avoid closures in exchange
for loans and subsidies has led to a six million-vehicle gap
between the region's output and production capacity.
Hollande's office said the president was "extremely
concerned" over Peugeot's decision and that ministers had been
asked to do everything possible to limit the social fallout.
But the government stopped short of an outright condemnation
of the cuts, drawing the wrath of the CGT, France's biggest
industrial union.
In an interview with television channel TF1, Varin said the
company would not seek aid from the French government. He said
Peugeot needed to ensure the future of its plants, not to inject
more cash into its business.
"I am convinced that the plan we are going to put in place
is vital for the future of the group, and I am determined to see
it through," Varin said, adding that he has the support of the
Peugeot family, the company's key shareholder.
Peugeot said another plant in the western city of Rennes
would let go of 1,400 workers as it shrinks in step with demand
for larger cars such as the Peugeot 508 and Citroen C5.
Some 3,600 non-assembly jobs will also be scrapped across
the country.
Combined with France's share of 6,000 European job cuts
announced last year, the latest measures will reduce Peugeot's
100,000-strong domestic workforce by close to 10 percent,
excluding subcontractors and service providers.
Workers at Aulnay downed tools after the announcement,
halting production. Hundreds gathered under protest banners at
the main entrance to the plant, the biggest industrial employer
in the depressed, multiethnic Seine-Saint Denis district
northeast of Paris.
"Varin has declared war on us, and we'll give him war," said
local CGT union leader Jean-Pierre Mercier.
Shares in Peugeot closed down 1.7 percent. The stock is at
its lowest in more than a quarter of a century. It has plunged
32 percent so far this year, wiping 1.2 billion euros off the
company's market value.
GM, based in Detroit, bought a 7 percent Peugeot stake in
March to underpin the companies' planned alliance in purchasing,
logistics, vehicle development and production.
Seeking to disarm critics, Varin disclosed that a 700
million euro ($858 million) loss at the core manufacturing
division had dragged the group into the red in the first half.
Operating cash flow is not expected to turn positive before
2015, he said.
"LOST THE PLOT"
"People weren't expecting them to consume cash at such an
alarming rate for such a long time," said Erich Hauser, a
London-based auto analyst with Credit Suisse.
"This is a company that has run out of options," Hauser
said. "Peugeot has lost the plot in European small cars, which
were its traditional mainstay."
Peugeot's global sales fell 13 percent to 1.62 million light
vehicles in the first six months, contrasting with a more modest
3.3 percent decline reported by Renault and a 10 percent gain
for the Volkswagen brand.
Among automakers most exposed to southern European markets
hit by the region's debt crisis, Peugeot lacks its German
rival's export success, and it does not have the support of a
low-cost brand like Renault's Dacia.
Still, the French automaker's plans could prompt
restructuring actions by competitors, analysts said, as the
European industry battles overcapacity estimated at 20 percent.
Renault and Fiat are already reducing headcount,
while GM's Opel division plans to close its Bochum plant in
Germany by 2017.
"We would expect Fiat's CEO (Sergio) Marchionne to be
watching today's announcement very closely," said Kristina
Church of Barclays Capital.
Marchionne said last week that Fiat would be left with "one
plant too many" in Italy if the auto market did not recover
within 2 to 3 years, while predicting that it probably would.
His opposite number at Renault, Carlos Ghosn, has said the
first major restructuring by a European manufacturer could open
the floodgates to a rash of closures.
"The day somebody's able to restructure heavily in Europe,
it's going to force all car makers to do it," Ghosn said in
March.
Opel CEO Karl-Friedrich Stracke, the fourth chief executive
in less than three years, stepped down unexpectedly on Thursday
in a sign of further turbulence at the U.S. automaker's ailing
European business. GM said Stracke would take on "special
assignments" for the U.S. parent's CEO and GM Vice Chairman
Steve Girsky would serve as acting head of GM Europe.
ELECTION BARRIER
Peugeot executives had already outlined plans to close
Aulnay in a document leaked to unions in June 2011, while
warning that an announcement would be impossible before French
elections, which ended last month.
The company pledged on Thursday to convert the site for
other industrial activities and transfer half its workforce to
its other Paris plant in Poissy, west of the capital.
The government, which is due to unveil a support plan for
the wider auto sector on July 25, also promised to ensure that
Peugeot helps laid-off Aulnay workers find new jobs.
But national CGT union leader Bernard Thibault slammed the
new administration for failing to prevent the Peugeot job cuts
and called the restructuring plan an "earthquake".
The job losses at Peugeot may yet go further.
Some 2,700 workers at the Sevelnord delivery truck plant in
northern France were asked in May to agree to a pay freeze,
hundreds of job cuts and increased flexibility or face closure
after Fiat exits the joint venture as soon as this year.
Discussions with unions and prospective partners are "on the
right track," Peugeot manufacturing chief Denis Martin said on
Thursday. Future production now hangs on conditions including
"the efforts that we're asking of the workforce", he said.