PARIS Nov 19 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
preparing to cut another 3,450 French jobs next year as the
troubled carmaker pursues a recovery plan under new Chief
Executive Carlos Tavares, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
The cuts, to be achieved through a combination of early
retirements, voluntary buyouts and internal transfers, will be
presented to unions on Monday, both sources told Reuters.
Some 1,500 of the affected workers will receive early
retirement, with a further 550 offered buyouts and 1,400
transferred to new positions, according to the sources.
Peugeot confirmed that a works council meeting on Monday
will address staffing plans under a labour deal struck with
unions last year. A company spokesman declined further comment.
The Paris-based company emerged from a prolonged European
auto-market slump in need of a 3 billion euro ($3.76 billion)
bailout, which saw the French state and China's Dongfeng
each take 14 percent stakes earlier this year.
Under the terms of its labour accord, Peugeot has committed
to balance job cuts with new temporary training contracts for
young workers. The company has said it plans to create 2,000 of
the apprenticeships in 2015.
The 3,450 job eliminations amount to 6 percent of the
60,000-strong domestic workforce to be affected by the cuts.
Peugeot recently told workers that 29 percent of its
domestic jobs were vulnerable to further cutbacks, while
hard-to-fill vacancies could account for about half that number,
according to CFDT union official Xavier Lelasseux.
"Ultimately that leaves about 9,000 people that I'm worried
about," Lelasseux said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7980 euro)
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Leigh Thomas)