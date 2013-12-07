PARIS Dec 7 PSA Peugeot Citroen will
launch a study in the next few weeks to help it decide whether
to close some assembly lines at its Mulhouse plant in eastern
France and its Poissy site near Paris, a spokesman said on
Saturday.
The results of the review will be delivered in the first
quarter of next year, the spokesman added.
The carmaker said last month it would review the second of
two production lines at both Mulhouse and Poissy, although the
latter was less likely to be shut.
"We are launching an internal study in the next few weeks
with a likely outcome in the first quarter of 2014," a company
spokesman said.
The Paris-based carmaker, which has already closed one
assembly plant as it struggles with excess capacity during a
slump in European auto sales, has been preparing the ground for
further politically sensitive cutbacks.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in September that
production line shutdowns were under consideration, while
Peugeot would avoid site closures, and told unions that Mulhouse
and Poissy could be affected.
The company has forecast annual production of 190,000 to
230,000 vehicles at Mulhouse in the coming years, well below its
own threshold for keeping two lines open, but a healthier
240,000 to 270,000 at Poissy.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Jane Baird)