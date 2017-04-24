PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars, a judicial source said on Monday.

The company is being investigated for alleged consumer fraud offences, the source said. In February, Paris-based PSA became the fourth carmaker to be referred to prosecutors by France's DGCCRF consumer fraud watchdog over suspected diesel test manipulation in the wake of the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal.

PSA has denied any wrongdoing and repeated on Monday that it complies with all laws in the countries where it operates.

