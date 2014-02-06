PARIS Feb 6 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
board gave Chief Executive Philippe Varin its full backing to
continue tie-up talks with China's Dongfeng Motor Group
, the French carmaker said in a statement on Thursday.
The restatement of board support for a planned capital
increase and stake sale to Dongfeng and the French government
follows reports of divisions among the controlling Peugeot
family over the draft deal.
During a Wednesday meeting, Peugeot directors "expressed
full support for the plan presented by the management team and
authorised it to pursue negotiations with a view to an approval
by the board on Feb. 18", the company said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Alexandria Sage)