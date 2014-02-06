PARIS Feb 6 PSA Peugeot Citroen's board gave Chief Executive Philippe Varin its full backing to continue tie-up talks with China's Dongfeng Motor Group , the French carmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

The restatement of board support for a planned capital increase and stake sale to Dongfeng and the French government follows reports of divisions among the controlling Peugeot family over the draft deal.

During a Wednesday meeting, Peugeot directors "expressed full support for the plan presented by the management team and authorised it to pursue negotiations with a view to an approval by the board on Feb. 18", the company said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Alexandria Sage)