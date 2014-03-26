BRIEF-Kimberly-Clark sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share
PARIS, March 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen and China's Dongfeng Motor Group signed a framework deal on Wednesday to proceed with a planned 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase for the French carmaker.
French President Francois Hollande and visiting Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping oversaw the signing of the agreement at a ceremony in Paris. Announced in February, the deal will see state-owned Dongfeng and the French government take matching 14 percent stakes in Peugeot. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Andrew Callus)
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.