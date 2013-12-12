PARIS Dec 12 France is fully involved in the next phase of PSA Peugeot Citroen's development, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said after the carmaker acknowledged it was pursuing a deal with China's Dongfeng Motor Group underpinned by a capital increase.

Moscovici added on Thursday that the government wanted Peugeot to find strategic partners that would enable it to expand.

"We want this company to be able to conclude strategic partnerships that will enable it to achieve the renaissance that it deserves and to find financial partners that will give solid support to this development," he said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Paul Taylor)