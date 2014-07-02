PARIS, July 2 PSA Peugeot Citroen signed an agreement with local authorities in China to proceed with the construction of a fourth factory with partner Dongfeng Motor Group, the French carmaker said on Wednesday.

Work will start later this year on the plant in Chengdu, central China, which will begin production in 2016 with an eventual annual capacity of 300,000 vehicles, Peugeot said in a statement. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)