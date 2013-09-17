PARIS, Sept 17 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen has mandated two banks to study a possible
capital tie-up with its Chinese partner Dongfeng,
business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.
Several options are on the table which aim to strengthen
Peugeot's international presence while preserving its current
alliance with General Motors, the paper said.
Among these, Dongfeng could take a direct stake in Peugeot
through a capital hike, but this option was likely to irk GM,
the French company's second-largest shareholder behind the
Peugeot family with a 7 percent stake, the paper said.
Another option could be to "compartmentalise" the two
partnerships by creating a Peugeot-Dongfeng joint venture that
would focus on emerging markets, adding that Peugeot would in
that case transfer some assets in exchange for cash.
"The company does not comment on rumours," a spokesman for
Peugeot told Reuters. "We are permanently exploring new
possibilities to develop and strengthen our partnership with
Dongfeng."
Reuters reported in June that Peugeot's founding family had
offered to give up control of the automaker as it tried to
revive plans for a closer tie-up with GM backed by a fresh
capital injection.
Peugeot had also held inconclusive discussions about selling
a stake to a Dongfeng-led consortium, sources told Reuters at
the time.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Association of European Carmakers
reported a 4.9 percent drop in European car sales in September,
with Peugeot's registrations down 18 percent as the company lost
more ground to premium and Asian rivals.