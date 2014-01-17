PARIS Jan 17 PSA Peugeot Citroen's
supervisory board will meet on Sunday to mull how to raise 3
billion euros ($4.1 billion), with the family that still
controls the French carmaker split over the available options,
Le Monde newspaper said on Friday.
Peugeot is cutting jobs and plant capacity in an attempt to
halt losses inflicted by Europe's economic slump and an overall
decline in car sales that has continued for six years.
Peugeot last month agreed to enter final talks on a capital
increase that would see China's Dongfeng Motor and the
French state each take around 20 percent, leaving the Peugeot
family with around 15 percent, a source told Reuters then.
Peugeot advisers Rothschild and Morgan Stanley now estimate
the carmaker could raise a larger portion of the capital -
between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros - by issuing shares
directly on the market, according to Le Monde.
This would see Dongfeng and France investing about 500
million and 750 million euros respectively, instead of 1 billion
each, turning them and the Peugeot family into three almost
equal partners with 12 to 15 percent. This plan is favoured by
Robert Peugeot, who runs the family holding.
Supervisory board Chairman Thierry Peugeot opposes this
option, however, and wants instead to carry out the entire
capital increase directly via the market, Le Monde reported.
"The most important thing is to find a balance between the
different parties involved," the newspaper quoted a source as
saying.
A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment.
"We confirmed in December that we would be negotiating an
industrial and commercial project with Dongfeng and other
partners. These negotiations are continuing," he said.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed that the
supervisory board would be meeting on Sunday, but did not give
details of the issues to be discussed.
Shares in Peugeot closed 2.3 percent higher at 11.48 euros
on Friday.
($1 = 0.7352 euros)
