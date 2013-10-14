PARIS Oct 14 Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen
fell 10 percent on Monday on a Reuters report it was
preparing a 3-billion-euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase in
which Chinese partner Dongfeng and the French state would secure
stakes in it.
A draft agreement, which Peugeot hopes to conclude this
year, would envisage state-owned Dongfeng Motor Co Ltd
and the French government each contributing 1.5 billion euros to
acquire matching stakes of between 20-30 percent, people with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Peugeot, among the worst casualties of a six-year European
car sales slump, is seeking more cooperation with Dongfeng or
another automaker as it struggles to cut costs and losses that
have threatened its survival.
Responding to the report, PSA issued a statement reaffirming
that it was examining new industrial and commercial projects
with different partners, together with the financing that would
accompany them.
PSA stock was 10.19 percent lower at 11.105 euros by 1304
GMT as analysts noted the capital hike would automatically
reduce the value of existing shares in the car-maker.
"Depending on terms we would likely regard such a large
capital raise as a negative for existing shareholders given the
likely dilution," analysts at Citi Research said in a note.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said in July that Peugeot was
on track to beat its 2013 goal of halving its industrial cash
burn to 1.5 billion euros. Making further inroads into the
Chinese market is a key part of its bid to increase global
sales.
The 3-billion-euro cash injection would amount to 68 percent
of PSA's 4.39-billion-euro market value. It would be worth about
40 percent of the new share capital and also dilute the 7
percent stake held by U.S. partner General Motors Co.
The Peugeot family would lose control of the company because
the cash injection would dilute its 25.4 percent stake and 38.1
percent in voting rights.
"There is no great secret, Peugeot is on the look-out for
partners," Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told French radio.
"PSA's financial situation is not difficult ... the main
thing is making sure there is an industrial logic to this."
French trade unions said at the weekend they were open to
the prospect of the state taking a stake in PSA but the key
question was the survival of local jobs and who ultimately
secured control of the group.
(Reporting and writing by Mark John; Editing by Giles Elgood)