* Peugeot-Dongfeng talks to enter final stage in China
* Deal to raise 1 bln euros from reserved cap hike - source
* Further 2 bln euros to come from rights issue - source
* Peugeot board could grow to 22 members from 15 - source
By Gilles Guillaume and Sophie Sassard
PARIS, Feb 7 PSA Peugeot Citroen
negotiators and French government officials are leaving for
China this weekend, sources familiar with the matter said, for
what they hope will be a final round of tie-up negotiations with
Dongfeng Motor Group.
Peugeot and joint-venture partner Dongfeng are in the final
straight of talks on a deal that would see the Chinese carmaker
and French government take matching stakes in the Paris-based
company through a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) share issue.
The final push for an agreement, due to be presented to the
French carmaker's board on Feb. 18, follows public discord among
members of the founding Peugeot family and protests from
minority shareholders over the planned capital increase.
"The proposed cash infusion by Dongfeng into PSA is likely
to further cement cooperation between the two companies,"
Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said.
The state-owned Chinese carmaker "would bring zero
operational expertise, but it would bring capital and might give
PSA privileged market access," he added in a recent note.
Crippled by Europe's six-year market slump, Peugeot has said
it needs fresh funding to survive in the medium term. The
company's financing arm is already being kept afloat by a 7
billion euro loan guarantee from the French state.
The draft deal to be negotiated next week would see Peugeot
stakes sold to Dongfeng and the French government in a reserved
capital increase, followed by a rights issue in which all
shareholders could buy more stock.
The pricing under discussion ranges between about 7.50 and
8.50 euros per share, sources close to the talks said. The stock
closed 2.5 percent higher at 11.49 euros on Friday in Paris,
valuing the company at 3.96 billion euros.
Peugeot declined to comment on the ongoing talks.
In a letter leaked to French media, Chairman Thierry Peugeot
had championed an alternative plan that would have raised more
of the cash on the market and reduced the holding sold directly
to the French state.
But he was outgunned on the Peugeot board, which this week
reiterated its support for the tie-up plan led by outgoing Chief
Executive Philippe Varin, expected in China shortly for the
final round of negotiations.
A prominent French shareholders' rights group, ADAM, had
also voiced concerns about governance problems posed by the
arrival of two new major shareholders and the dilution of
existing investors.
The proposed combination is likely to swell Peugeot's board
from the current 15 members to 22, according to a source close
to the talks: three for each major shareholder, three for the
staff and 10 independents including a new chairman.
About 1 billion euros of the new financing is likely to come
from the reserved capital increase and the remaining 2 billion
from the rights issue, one source said.
The industrial details of the tie-up plan, agreed early on,
have so far been kept largely under wraps, prompting some
concern about the deal rationale even among supporters.
"You don't to into a capital increase without a story to
tell, and that's what we're missing at this stage," a source
close to Peugeot said.
The company has said it is considering a fourth Chinese
factory with Dongfeng as well as an exclusive agreement to
develop its HybridAir transmission technology.
