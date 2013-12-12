By Laurence Frost and Sophie Sassard
PARIS/LONDON Dec 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said on Thursday it took a 1.1 billion euro ($1.52
billion) writedown at its ailing overseas operations and is
pursuing a tie-up with China's Dongfeng Motor Group that would
give the French carmaker the time and cash to pull out of its
downward spiral.
Separately, U.S. alliance partner General Motors Co
announced the sale of its 7-percent Peugeot stake and said it
would not stand in the way of a deal with Dongfeng,
insisting that industrial cooperation with Peugeot remains
strong.
Peugeot and GM also lowered savings goals for their
scaled-down alliance on Thursday, as the Paris-based carmaker
acknowledged it was seeking a deal with Dongfeng underpinned by
a capital increase.
One of the worst casualties of Europe's economic slump and
six-year car sales decline, Peugeot is cutting jobs and plant
capacity in an attempt to halt losses within two years.
The company's shares tumbled on the writedown and after a
source told Reuters the board had approved the outlines of the
Dongfeng deal with a 3.5 billion euro capital increase at a
discount of as much as 40 percent.
"No matter how the deal is structured, we cannot see
anything positive in today's news on Peugeot," London-based
Barclays analyst Kristina Church said.
The stock could eventually begin to recover after a capital
increase, Church added in an investor note.
"But this assumes Peugeot is able to use the 3.5 billion
potentially raised for future growth ... whereas in reality we
worry it will be subsumed purely by operational cash burn."
Peugeot and Dongfeng have been in negotiations to extend
their existing Chinese partnership to other Asian markets,
backed by a share issue in which the French state and Dongfeng
would take matching Peugeot stakes.
Discussions are at "preliminary stage", with no guarantee of
a successful outcome, Peugeot said. "There is no agreement on
the terms of a potential operation."
According to a source familiar with the matter, Peugeot's
board agreed on Tuesday to enter final talks to sell 20 percent
stakes to France and Dongfeng in a capital hike likely to be
priced below 7 euros per share after the Chinese carmaker made
an indicative offer of 6.85 euros.
Peugeot shares were down 7.8 percent at 10.61 euros as of
1509 GMT, after dipping as low as 10.20 euros in heavy trading
earlier in Thursday's session.
However, the manufacturer and its founding Peugeot family
still hope to negotiate a higher price from Dongfeng, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
"A price of 7 euros or below is out of the question," said a
person close to one of three Peugeot cousins who head the
family's business interests. "I'm not aware of any price being
proposed - but no lower limit has been set."
Dongfeng, based in the central Chinese city of Wuhan,
declined to comment on the tie-up talks.
"We're still in touch," spokesman Zhou Mi said. "There's
nothing more I can say."
France would support new industrial pairings for its biggest
carmaker, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.
"We want this company to be able to conclude strategic
partnerships that will enable it to achieve the renaissance that
it deserves," he told reporters.
A Peugeot-Dongfeng deal would be "looked upon favourably" in
Paris providing it protects domestic sites, a government source
added. "At some point the finance ministry will have to say
whether the state will take a shareholding.
Representatives of the French government, Peugeot and
Dongfeng met on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 in Beijing along with their
advisers to discuss the transaction, according to one source.
Names of famous painters were used to designate the main
parties, several people said. Peugeot's code name was Picasso
and Dongfeng's Degas, while GM was referred to as Gauguin and
the French government as Fragonard.
RUSSIAN WEAKNESS
Peugeot's impairment charge, which follows a similar 4.7
billion euro hit on 2012 earnings, reflects weaker currencies
and sales outlooks in Russia and Latin America, Chief Financial
Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters.
The company's plant in Kaluga, Russia, is among production
investments "whose book value is no longer covered by future
cash flows", Chatillon said on a conference call. "This will
impact group operating income."
The auto division recorded a 510 million euro operating loss
in the first half, before one-off gains and charges. Peugeot
nonetheless reiterated its 2013 goal of halving last year's
negative 3 billion euro operating cash flow.
Peugeot and GM also slashed their 2018 savings goal from a
troubled European alliance plan announced early last year.
They now expect an evenly split $1.2 billion in annual
benefits by 2018 - 40 below the initial target - after scrapping
a small car programme in October.
But joint development of compact and small minivans will
continue, and a delivery van programme is also being considered,
the companies said. GM also waved its right to withdraw
cooperation in the event of a Peugeot stake sale to a third
party, clearing the way for Dongfeng.
However, GM said it was selling its stake in Peugeot through
a private placement to institutional investors it did not
identify. GM acquired the stake when the alliance was formed,
but said it was no longer necessary.
Peugeot officials were surprised by the announcement, which
came just hours after the companies had reaffirmed their
commitment to industrial cooperation in a joint statement. "We
were aware of the possibility this was something GM was looking
at, but the timing is for GM to decide," a Peugeot spokesman
said.
A source familiar with Peugeot-Dongfeng talks said GM had
planned to exit by the end of the year in order to avoid a
dilution as the U.S. company had ruled out participating in the
capital increase.
But the writedown may have accelerated GM's disengagement
in a private placement managed by Goldman Sachs, the source
said. GM's sale is being priced at between 10 euros and 10.25
euros a share, traders said.
The likely discount on Peugeot's planned capital increase
reflects worsening conditions and currency headwinds for
Peugeot, which hopes to announce a Dongfeng tie-up by February,
one of the sources said.
Under its outline terms, Dongfeng and the French state would
each hold about 20 percent of Peugeot after a reserved share
sale to the French state and Dongfeng, accompanied by a rights
issue to existing shareholders.
The Peugeot family would lose control as its stake was
diluted from 25 percent to 15 percent even after acquiring some
new shares in the rights issue, the source said. The effect
would be even more dilutive for GM or any other shareholders
that do not buy new stock.
In a move that may help secure the new funding from
Dongfeng, Peugeot last week named former Renault No.2 Carlos
Tavares as its next chief executive.