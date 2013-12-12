PARIS Dec 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen is weighing new commercial and industrial projects with partners including China's Dongfeng Motor Group, backed by a capital increase, the French carmaker said on Thursday.

"There is no agreement on the terms of a potential operation," Peugeot said in a statement. "These discussions are at a preliminary stage and no assurances can be given as to their conclusion." (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)