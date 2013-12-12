PARIS Dec 12 The French state is watching closely the status of talks between PSA Peugeot Citroen and China's Dongfeng and would welcome a deal which helped secure the future of the troubled carmaker's French activities, a source close to the government said on Thursday.

"The discussions are looked upon favourably inasmuch as, if they result in a deal in coming days or months, they will help the PSA group in France," said the source.

"At some point, the Finance Ministry will have to say whether the state will take a shareholding," the source added. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; editing by Mark John)