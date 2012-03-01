* Moody's cuts Peugeot rating to junk
* Peugeot says downgrade was expected
* Shares tumble as much as 7.7 pct
By Laurence Frost
PARIS, March 1 PSA Peugeot Citroen
had its debt rating cut to junk by Moody's on
Thursday, which said a proposed alliance with General Motors
would not solve the French carmaker's problems, echoing
investor concerns about the deal.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service lowered
Peugeot's debt rating one notch to Ba1, the highest
"speculative" grade. The agency said the GM alliance would
actually weigh on earnings in the short term - and might not
yield the savings expected later.
"Mergers and alliances in the automotive industry have often
not resulted in the anticipated competitive advantage and
improved performance," it said.
Peugeot said the scope of the downgrade had been contained
by additional cost-cutting measures announced last month. "We
were expecting it," a spokesman said.
Moody's action put more pressure on Peugeot's shares, which
had opened lower after Wednesday's announcement of the GM
partnership and a 1 billion euro ($1.34 billion) capital
increase. The were down as much as 7.7 percent immediately after
the downgrade and 4.9 percent lower at 1532 GMT.
Analysts too were sceptical about the benefits of Peugeot's
partnership with Detroit-based GM, saying it did nothing to
tackle excess European production capacity.
"The alliance leaves the main issue for both partners
unsolved," said Thomas Besson, a London-based analyst with Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
Peugeot and GM's Opel division need to address their
"imperative need to execute a large restructuring in Europe, in
a complicated political context", Besson said in a note to
clients.
Under the plan, unveiled on Wednesday, GM will take a 7
percent stake in Peugeot as part of a global alliance targeting
synergies eventually reaching $2 billion annually.
The two automakers will share purchasing and new vehicle
platforms, starting with a new generation of subcompacts and
mid-sized cars to be introduced from 2016.
The companies said the partnership would have "no impact" on
European plants - estimated by analysts to be blighted by excess
capacity of about 25 percent.
In its own statement on Wednesday, the French government
underlined that the GM-Peugeot plan included no joint
production.
"We can't help but feel disappointed," Credit Suisse analyst
Erich Hauser said. "Perhaps it's too politically sensitive to
talk about a Plan B ahead of French elections in late April."
Nevertheless, Hauser added: "We're surprised that an
operation with combined revenues close to 70 billion euros can't
promise to deliver a more fundamental answer to the issues
facing this industry."
Peugeot's share issue, while throwing a cash lifeline to the
struggling automaker, also failed to win universal admiration.
"It must have taken a big discount of 15 percent or more for
the banks to underwrite the shares not subscribed by GM or the
Peugeot family," a trader said.
Peugeot burned through 1.6 billion euros of cash last year
as its industrial net debt almost tripled to 3.4 billion,
prompting the company to raise its 2012 cost-cutting goal by a
quarter to 1 billion euros and put 1.5 billion euros of assets
up for sale.
European deliveries of Peugeot and Citroen cars plunged 8.8
percent last year, outpacing the industry's 1.4 percent sales
contraction and wiping a percentage point off the group's market
share.
The misery continued last month, according to data published
on Thursday. Peugeot's French light vehicle sales fell by a
quarter, the biggest decline in the market, which shrunk 18
percent overall.
Moody's said Peugeot was under "tremendous operational
stress" and faced a possible further downgrade this year.