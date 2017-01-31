(Adds detail, background)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS Jan 31 PSA Group will pull its
DS cars out of Citroen showrooms as the French automaker builds
a smaller, distinct sales network in an effort to revive the
fledgeling premium brand's sliding sales, a senior executive
told Reuters.
DS sales are expected to drop for a fifth straight year
before reversing the decline in 2018, DS brand chief Yves
Bonnefont said.
"Transitions are never comfortable," he said in an interview
at the group's Paris headquarters. "We see volumes continuing to
weaken in 2017."
Starting in 2018, however, numbers will be boosted by the
rollout of the sales network and new vehicle launches, Bonnefont
said.
The popular compact DS3 introduced the marque as a Citroen
sub-brand in 2010 -- with a nod to the 1955 DS limousine
evocative of General Charles de Gaulle and Nouvelle Vague cinema
-- and ushered in two years of growth from a standing start.
European DS models shed the Citroen insignia in 2015.
Global sales have fallen steadily from their 2012 peak of
129,000 vehicles, last year sliding a further 16 percent to
86,000. In China, where DS and Citroen cars were marketed
separately from the outset, sales fell 25 percent last year to
about 16,000.
DS is betting on new models in the popular crossover SUV
category to revive its prospects as an aspiring luxury marque,
with a mid-sized SUV to be unveiled in the coming months. PSA
will use another DS for its first rechargeable hybrid in 2019.
In Europe, Bonnefont said, the number of DS-only showrooms
will increase from 111 today to 500 by mid-2018, when the brand
will disappear from Citroen's sales network of 5,000 outlets.
Although many of the new DS showrooms will adjoin Citroen
dealerships, they will have dedicated sales staff, distinct
spaces and decor schemes. PSA is effectively betting that sales
will be better through a more exclusive network, even on a much
smaller scale.
"When you bring the products together in an environment that
offers customers a real experience of the brand, we've seen that
the sales dynamic is there," Bonnefont said.
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Goodman)