PARIS Feb 28 PSA, the French carmaker
behind the Peugeot and Citroen brands, unveiled on Tuesday its
new DS7 Crossback SUV (sport utility vehicle) model, as the
company looks to turn around the performance of its DS brand.
The company said the new car would be manufactured in
Mulhouse, France and in China, and would go on sale in the
second half of this year.
Last month, a senior executive told Reuters that PSA would
will pull its DS cars out of Citroen showrooms in order to focus
on building a smaller, distinct sales network to revive the
fledgling premium brand's sliding sales.
