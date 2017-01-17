PARIS Jan 17 A Citroen C4 Cactus diesel model
made by French car maker PSA is producing emissions
that are much higher than allowed, according to a study by the
Joint Research Center, a laboratory linked to the European
Commission, French daily Le Parisien reported on Tuesday.
The paper, which says it saw a copy of the study, said that
outdoor road tests on the C4 Cactus BlueHDi 100 in Spain and
Italy show that the vehicle emits up to 585 mg of nitrogen oxide
per kilometre, compared to the maximum 80 mg/km allowed under
its Euro 6 emissions rules label.
"We are surprised by these results, of which we have not
been informed and whose format we are not familiar with, while
similar vehicles, equipped with the same engine, have been
tested by French authorities and obtained results that were
perfectly in line with regulations, in particular under outdoor
driving conditions," a PSA spokesman said.
He was referring to emissions tests ordered by the French
government last year in the wake of German carmaker Volkswagen's
emissions scandal.
PSA shares were the biggest losers on the CAC40 index in
early trade, down 2.13 percent while the index
was down just 0.73 percent.
