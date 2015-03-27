By Laurence Frost
PARIS, March 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said on Friday it had chosen a French factory over a rival
Spanish plant to expand engine production, prompting a visit by
President Francois Hollande to highlight a bright spot in
France's gloomy labour market.
The troubled carmaker said it will upgrade the Trémery site
to produce the turbo version of a staple three-cylinder engine
already manufactured there, safeguarding local jobs. The eastern
French plant beat out Peugeot's factory in Vigo, Spain, for the
additional 200,000 engines per year.
Manufacturing boss Yann Vincent said Peugeot's decision
reflected "work done by the Trémery site to meet competitiveness
targets", including productivity concessions by unions.
The new production will bring no net increase in jobs,
Vincent said, and the plant's 3,700-strong workforce is still
expected to decline through attrition.
The investment will nonetheless be seized upon as a
vindication of Peugeot's 3 billion euro ($3.26 billion) bailout,
in which the government acquired a 14 percent stake last year.
Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron publicly backed Trémery for the
new investment after hosting a workers' delegation on March 19.
It also provides an important photo opportunity for
Hollande, two days before the second round of local elections in
which his Socialists are suffering big losses to centre- and
far-right parties, with unemployment stuck at 10 percent.
Peugeot said the final plant decision was taken by its
executive committee on Thursday, but government officials had
already announced Hollande's visit before that meeting.
"It was some time ago that we'd decided to decide on March
26," the Peugeot manufacturing chief said afterwards.
The domestic production increase was decided on strictly
economic grounds, Vincent said, and will have "no impact" on
moves to double parts purchasing from lower-wage countries under
a recovery plan drawn up by Chief Executive Officer Carlos
Tavares.
Despite lower Spanish wage costs, he added, it made more
financial sense to use the French plant's existing engine
production capacity and component supply logistics. Vigo
currently assembles only vehicles.
"Of course we're happy that it's in France," Vincent said,
"but what motivated our decision was the superior economic
performance."
