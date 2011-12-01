METZ, France Dec 1 PSA Peugeot Citroën
said it expects French production of its new
"downsized" three-cylinder gasoline engines to reach 640,000
units annually, as demand shifts towards more fuel-efficient
vehicles.
Peugeot has invested 460 million euros ($619.2 million) to
develop the 1.0- and 1.2-litre engines, announced in 2008, and
257 million euros in a production site in Tremery, eastern
France, Europe's second-biggest automaker said on Thursday.
The company gave no timeframe for the production target.
The three-cylinder engines will be launched with the 208
small car in the first quarter of 2012, Peugeot said, delivering
82 horsepower in the 1.2-litre version for 104 grammes of CO2
emitted per kilometre.
That compares with the current four-cylinder 207 model's 75
horsepower and 150 grammes of CO2 in its 1.4-litre version.
Peugeot said it also plans to produce the new engines in
Latin America and China, without giving a date for their
introduction.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost;
Editing by David Holmes)