METZ, France Dec 1 PSA Peugeot Citroën said it expects French production of its new "downsized" three-cylinder gasoline engines to reach 640,000 units annually, as demand shifts towards more fuel-efficient vehicles.

Peugeot has invested 460 million euros ($619.2 million) to develop the 1.0- and 1.2-litre engines, announced in 2008, and 257 million euros in a production site in Tremery, eastern France, Europe's second-biggest automaker said on Thursday.

The company gave no timeframe for the production target.

The three-cylinder engines will be launched with the 208 small car in the first quarter of 2012, Peugeot said, delivering 82 horsepower in the 1.2-litre version for 104 grammes of CO2 emitted per kilometre.

That compares with the current four-cylinder 207 model's 75 horsepower and 150 grammes of CO2 in its 1.4-litre version.

Peugeot said it also plans to produce the new engines in Latin America and China, without giving a date for their introduction. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Holmes)