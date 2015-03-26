PARIS, March 26 French President Francois Hollande will visit PSA Peugeot Citroen's Trémery factory on Friday, government officials said, in a sign that the domestic plant has been chosen over a Spanish site to expand engine production.

The carmaker is due to announce additional production of its three-cylinder gasoline engines, pitting the factory in eastern France against another Peugeot plant in Vigo, Spain.

The Paris-based company declined to comment on the presidential visit or on French media reports that the Trémery plant had been selected.

If confirmed, the domestic investment will be seized upon as a vindication of government financial support for Peugeot. The French state acquired 14 percent of the carmaker in a 3 billion euro ($3.3 billion) bailout last year. ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by David Holmes)