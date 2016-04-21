WIDER IMAGE-Japan's "Superhuman" athletes mix legends with high tech
TOKYO, May 15 When it comes to culture and entertainment, Japan has a rich history spanning ancient legends and sport to popular comics and video games.
PARIS, April 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in the automobile sector, the French carmaker said in a statement.
"PSA Group confirms compliance of its vehicles in pollutant emissions in all countries where it operates. Confident in its technologies, PSA Group is fully cooperating with the authorities," the statement said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)
TOKYO, May 15 When it comes to culture and entertainment, Japan has a rich history spanning ancient legends and sport to popular comics and video games.
LONDON, May 15 Britain's main share index climbed to a new record high on Monday, fueled by oil and mining stocks, and cybersecurity firm Sophos jumped after a ransomware attack hit companies, hospitals and schools around the world.