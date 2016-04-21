PARIS, April 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in the automobile sector, the French carmaker said in a statement.

"PSA Group confirms compliance of its vehicles in pollutant emissions in all countries where it operates. Confident in its technologies, PSA Group is fully cooperating with the authorities," the statement said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)