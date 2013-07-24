BRUSSELS, July 24 European Union regulators will
approve next week a 7-billion-euro ($9.25 billion) French state
aid loan guarantee for PSA Peugeot Citroen's financing arm
aimed at ensuring the French carmaker's viability, a
European Commission source said on Wednesday.
The Commission, which enforces state-aid rules in the
28-country European Union, opened an investigation into the case
in May to decide whether the measure distorts competition.
A Commission source said the EU competition authority will
clear the guarantee after examining concessions offered by
Peugeot.
"The discussion was about the conditions that could allow
the Commission to approve such a guarantee under EU state aid
rules, that is, on the restructuring plan, not on the amount of
the guarantee itself," the source said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell)