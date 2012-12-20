Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
PARIS Dec 20 The European Union is challenging the terms of a French government-backed debt rescue for carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen's financing arm, Les Echos reported.
In a letter to the French government, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said the state-orchestrated refinancing of Banque PSA Finance constituted state aid, the French daily said in a preview of its Friday edition.
Peugeot had no immediate comment, a company spokesman said. French government and EU officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
A state aid probe by Brussels could ultimately increase the cost to Peugeot of a 7 billion euro ($9.3 billion) state loan guarantee granted in October and an 11.5 billion euro refinancing deal to be finalized with creditors next month.
The EU objections follow a formal complaint received by Brussels from an unidentified Peugeot competitor, according to the paper.
($1=0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Peter Galloway)
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.