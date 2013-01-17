Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
PARIS Jan 17 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to negotiate a flexibility accord with workers in its French factories in the coming months, an executive said on Thursday.
"We will be working on a flexibility accord in the coming months that will be a key element of improving the competitiveness of the group," said Denis Martin, the industrial director of Peugeot at a press briefing on Thursday. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
June 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TO ALLOT FY 2016 PROFIT OF 30.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO SPARE CAPITAL