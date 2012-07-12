By Elena Berton
| PARIS, July 12
claims to be the world's oldest car maker thanks to a wealthy,
close-knit clan that has steered the business since 1810, but
Europe's number two manufacturer is having a tough time staying
on the road.
The family-controlled French company announced 8,000 job
cuts and the closure of a key assembly plant in the Paris region
on Thursday in an effort to stem big losses that are burning its
cash.
The firm began as a maker of laminated steel and tools when
Emperor Napoleon was on the throne, then branched out into
crinolines, bicycles and pepper mills - still regarded by
foodies as the best - before betting its future on cars during
la Belle Epoque.
Apart from one notable squabble, when the company split into
two in the late 1890s - cars with Armand Peugeot and everything
else with his cousin Eugene - before merging again in 1910, the
descendants of founder Jean-Pierre Peugeot have remained tight.
His heirs were in charge of the day-to-day running of the
business until the mid-1960s.
Although they have since avoided the limelight, the Peugeots
maintain a firm grip via Societe Fonciere Financiere et de
Participation, the family holding which has 25.2 percent of
PSA's capital and 37.9 percent of the voting rights.
In 2009 the family fired then-Chief Executive Christian
Streiff in a phone call, causing shockwaves in France's genteel
corporate world.
But the Peugeots came out in support of current Chief
Executive Philippe Varin last month after La Tribune newspaper
suggested that they wanted him to go over PSA's alliance with
General Motors.
Only a few Peugeots are employed by the firm that bears
their name. The rest of the family has opted for a reclusive
lifestyle since one member was kidnapped in the 1960s.
Some of them still live near Valentigney in eastern France,
where Peugeot began operations, but others have decamped to
nearby low-tax Switzerland, where a local financial magazine
estimates they are among the richest French expatriates.
The chairman of Peugeot's supervisory board, Thierry
Peugeot, 55, returns from Paris to the family seat -- nicknamed
"chateau Peugeot" by locals -- on most weekends, when he can be
found shopping at the local do-it-yourself store.
Thierry's younger brother, Xavier, who heads the Peugeot
museum in nearby Sochaux, is often spotted along with cousins
Eric and Christian cheering for the local soccer club, founded
by a Peugeot ancestor in 1928 and languishing near the bottom of
the French first division.
"There are only about six Peugeot family members among a
workforce of 200,000 so we can easily lose ourselves," Thierry
Peugeot said in a recent interview.
His bespectacled cousin Robert, 62, who is also chairman of
the family holding company, was the first Peugeot in decades to
make headlines in 2009.
While he was away on a shooting holiday in Turkey, burglars
broke into his apartment in Paris' wealthy 16th arrondissement
and stole a dozen gold ingots as well several Cartier watches.
Newspaper reported that the gold was initially declared to
be worth 500,000 euros ($612,500) but its estimated value was
later reduced to 150,000 euros amid allegations that Peugeot
wanted to avoid an enquiry by tax authorities.
Despite the theft and the shrinking value of his PSA stake,
Robert Peugeot can still count on his other day jobs for
financial support.
He sits on the board of several French companies, including
luxury goods maker Hermes International SCA, another
firm controlled by a tightly knit family.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Paul Taylor)