PARIS, April 27 The Peugeot family plans to hold
a meeting in June to iron out differences over the future of its
14.1 percent stake in the French carmaker, Les Echos
newspaper reported on Monday.
The meeting would mark a year since the family relinquished
control of the Paris-listed group PSA Peugeot Citroen, opening
up a rift between two senior family members, the newspaper said.
The French government and Dongfeng, PSA Peugeot
Citroen's Chinese partner, now both hold matching 14.1 percent
stakes after a deal that injected fresh capital into the
business and which was opposed by senior family member Thierry
Peugeot.
He left the PSA Peugeot Citroen board in July last year.
The paper said he was expected to step down from the board
of family holding company FFP at its shareholder
meeting in May, but wants to keep a grip on the business, and
has built another 0.3 percent stake in the company through a
separate holding company, Sapar.
According to the report, some members of the Peugeot family
fear that Robert Peugeot, the FFP's representative on the PSA
Peugeot Citroen board, wants to reduce the size of the family's
holding.
They want to see a resolution at the June meeting that would
exclude such an option, even though Robert Peugeot said in March
that no such move was on the cards.
The June meeting may also look at a contingency plan in case
the government decides to reduce its stake, the newspaper
reported.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love)