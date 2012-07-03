(Adds background, union comment, detail, broader cuts)

PARIS, July 3 PSA Peugeot Citroen's cost-cutting plans are likely to lead to thousands more job losses, unions said on Tuesday, as the automaker moved to buy out Fiat's stake in their shared commercial van plant in northern France.

Peugeot summoned staff representatives to discuss dissolution of the Sevelnord venture at a July 11 meeting - a day before executives brief the works council on broader cuts expected to include closure of the company's Aulnay plant near Paris.

Europe's second-largest automaker told unions last week it was preparing cost-cutting measures in addition to those announced in February as part of a 1 billion euro savings programme.

Peugeot's situation has deteriorated since last year, when the core autos division swung to a loss, punished by the company's exposure to France and other European markets badly hit by the region's debt crisis.

The additional cost-saving plans are likely to increase the number of job cuts at Peugeot to between 8,000 and 10,000 from the 6,000 announced last November, according to trade union estimates.

"This is a union supposition," said Force Ouvriere union official Christian Lafaye, adding that the figure was based on "very coherent indications".

Workers at Sevelnord, which assembles the Peugeot Expert, Citroen Jumpy and Fiat Scudo commercial vans, were asked in May to agree to a pay freeze, hundreds of job cuts and other concessions or face possible closure.

Peugeot's brief agenda for the July 11 meeting, circulated on Monday, includes "Fiat Auto's plan to sell their stake and the purchase of their shares by Peugeot Automobiles and Citroen Automobiles".

