PARIS, April 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Ford will phase out their cooperation in some diesel
engines, the companies said on Thursday.
"The two companies have decided to independently develop and
manufacture their larger diesel engines," Paris-based Peugeot
said in a joint statement with the U.S. car maker.
Announcing plans in February for a broad-based alliance with
Ford's Detroit-based rival General Motors, Peugeot had
said the tie-up would not affect existing partnerships including
joint diesel-engine production with Ford.
Peugeot and Ford will continue to cooperate on smaller
diesels and a new generation of engines developed to meet new
European emissions rules entering into force in 2014, the
companies said.