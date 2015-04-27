PARIS, April 27 PSA Peugeot Citroen plans to sign a contract before the summer to extend its diesel engine partnership with Ford, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday, citing an internal source at Peugeot.

As a result, the cooperation will continue beyond a deadline set for 2017, the paper said, at which point Peugeot will launch a new engine dubbed "DV-R".

A Peugeot spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by James Regan and Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)