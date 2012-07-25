* Peugeot adviser working on 1 bln eur finances-sources
* Gores Group, Platinum and PAI vying for GEFCO-sources
* CVC/AXA Private Equity also eye logistics group-sources
By Simon Meads and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, July 25 Loss-making Peugeot is
working on a financing package to help push through the sale of
logistics division GEFCO, people familiar with the process said,
as the French auto group fights to keep the critical disposal on
track.
Europe's second-largest car maker has been pushing ahead
with an unpopular plant closure and thousands of job cuts to try
and contain ballooning losses that threaten its future.
A disposal of a large majority stake in GEFCO - which ships
Peugeot and Citroen cars around the world - could bring in up to
1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) and is a crucial step to cutting
debt and shoring up the car maker's finances.
"Failing to sell GEFCO would deprive Peugeot of a
substantial amount of cash at a time when they need it", said
one of the people.
GEFCO is one of only a few profitable and saleable assets
that Peugeot has at its disposal.
The group has narrowed the field of potential buyers to four
private equity bidders - Gores Group, Platinum Equity, PAI and a
team of CVC and AXA Private Equity - four
people familiar with the situation said.
Peugeot's adviser on the GEFCO sale, Credit Suisse
, is working on a financial package of up to 1 billion
euros of loans and a high-yield bond that would be graded by a
ratings agency, those people said.
The package would provide a guaranteed debt pool to finance
a leveraged buy-out, while the rating would provide more
reassurance for lenders to these private equity bidders and for
investors in a high yield bond issued by GEFCO.
GEFCO is Peugeot's most profitable unit, registering a 13
percent rise in operating profits in 2011.
Still, any buyer will face significant issues, not least of
all the prospect of having to make widespread job cuts to
GEFCO's 10,300 staff worldwide to make it more competitive.
That could draw often secretive private equity groups into
the firing line of French President Francois Hollande.
"[Job cutting] is a political hot potato. It takes a very
long time to get anything done in France, and it is very costly
to restructure and take people out," said a banker who advises
on automotive industry deals.
Problems at the parent company could delay the sale and make
the business less attractive, while private equity suitors are
also concerned about GEFCO's reliance on the business of
delivering Peugeot's cars globally, the people said.
All those issues mean that bids for GEFCO may not reach the
1 billion price target, despite it expecting some 1 billion
euros in extra annual revenues from 2013 thanks to a strategic
tie-up with General Motors.
Final bids are due the first week of September, when French
workers return from their annual August leave. The private
equity groups, Credit Suisse and Peugeot declined to comment.