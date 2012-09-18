(Adds detail, background)
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Sept 18 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen is close to a deal to sell its logistics
division Gefco to Russian Railways after the state-owned company
beat out rival bidders, a source with knowledge of the talks
said on Tuesday.
Peugeot and Russian Railways are "preparing to enter
exclusive negotiations," said the source, who asked not to be
named because the discussions are confidential. A sale agreement
"could be concluded in coming weeks."
A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to
comment.
The board of Russian Railways was still mulling a bid for
Gefco in August, according to an internal document seen by
Reuters.
The board presentation, which valued the whole of Gefco at
$1.3 billion, said the deal would have a positive impact on
Russia's global competitiveness by improving the quality of
logistics services.
Peugeot had already shortlisted Gores Group, Platinum
Equity, PAI and a team of CVC and AXA Private Equity as bidders,
people faimilar with the situation said a month earlier.
One of the automakers hardest hit by Europe's market slump,
Peugeot said earlier this year it planned to raise 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) by selling a majority stake in GEFCO along
with other assets as it struggles to contain mounting losses.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow; writing by
Laurence Frost; editing by Christian Plumb and Andrew Hay)