By Gilles Guillaume
| PARIS, Sept 18
PARIS, Sept 18 French automaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen is close to a deal to sell its logistics
division Gefco to Russian Railways, after the state-owned
company beat out rival bidders, a source with knowledge of the
talks said on Tuesday.
Peugeot and Russian Railways are "preparing to enter
exclusive negotiations," said the source, who asked not to be
named because the discussions are confidential. A sale agreement
"could be concluded in coming weeks."
A spokesman for the Paris-based carmaker declined to
comment.
One of the worst casualties of Europe's auto-market slump,
Peugeot said earlier this year it planned to raise 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) by selling a majority stake in GEFCO as it
struggles to contain mounting losses.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)