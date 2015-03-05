PARIS, March 5 PSA Peugeot Citroen will return to France's CAC-40 index after an absence of two-and-a-half years, stock market operator Euronext said on Thursday.

Peugeot shares will be listed on the benchmark index on March 23, Euronext said, replacing those of digital security firm Gemalto. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Geert De Clercq)